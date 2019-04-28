<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Army has deployed troops to Gombe metropolis to enforce the curfew imposed by the State government to stop the violence that erupted on Saturday.

The Acting Secretary to the State Government, Mr. James Pisajih, announced the curfew on Saturday because of the breakdown of law and order in the metropolis.

Pisajih said the government ordered the restriction of movement in the state capital after consultations with the heads of security agencies in Gombe.

According to him, the curfew will last from 3 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday while the situation will be reviewed thereafter.

He noted that only those on essential duties with proof would be allowed any form of movement.

Violence broke out in the state capital as the bodies of the slain nine members of the Boys and Girls Brigade in the state were to be buried.

Some members of the brigade and other youths had staged a procession in the metropolis to honour their slain colleagues.

In the process, another group of people intercepted the demonstrators and prevented them from continuing with the procession.

The incident turned violent but was later brought to calm following the intervention of security operatives.

The members of the Boys and Girls Brigade killed in Gombe State were buried on Saturday with Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) conducting the funeral.

Members of the families of the nine victims and sympathisers paid tributes amid tears at the cemetery along the Gombe – Yobe Road.

The deputy governor of the state, Charles Iliya, was also at the event in company with some government officials in the state.

Shortly before the burial, some members of the brigade and other youths held a procession in Gombe to honour their late colleagues.

There was, however, tension as another group of people intercepted the demonstrators and prevented them from continuing with the procession.

The incident turned violent but was later brought to calm following the intervention of security operatives.

President Muhammadu Buhari had condoled with families and friends of slain members of the Boys and Girls Brigade.

The nine youths were killed following a dispute between members of the brigade and a security operative while on a procession to celebrate the Easter in the state.

Pisajih’s statement:

After due consultations with the Heads of Security Agencies in the state in response to the prevailing security situation in the state, especially Gombe metropolis, His Excellency, Dr Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo OON (Talban Gombe), the Governor, has approved the imposition of curfew in Gombe metro with immediate effect (3pm) today 27th April 2019 to 6am tomorrow 28th April 2019. The situation will be reviewed after the restoration of normalcy.

By my Paragraph I above, therefore, only officials on essential services are allowed any form of movement, and must produce evidence of such.

James Pisajih (JP)

Ag. Secretary to the State