Decoder subscription centres in Enugu State are experiencing massive patronage few days to the commencement of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The News Agency of Nigeria correspondents who monitored the centres in Enugu on Monday reports that there are long queues at various centres visited in the state capital.

Vivian Odenigbo, the Branch Manager of Multichoice Nigeria, owners of DSTV/Gotv in Enugu, said that the company had been witnessing high patronage from subscribers.

Odenigbo said the company offered ongoing promo to make the subscription affordable for average Nigerians.

According to her, Multichoice has offered a “pay one month, get one month free” promo subscription to disconnected customers in the spirit of the FIFA World Cup.

She also added that customers who were still connected could have access to an upgrade from family bouquet of N3,800 to compact bouquet of N6,800 and from a compact plus bouquet of N9,900 to premium bouquet of N14,700.

She said: “Gotv subscribers can also have their subscription upgraded from Gotv plan of N2,900 to Gotv Max of N3,800 if they recharge.

“Moreso, gift items such as water bottles and pens are also given out to loyal customers.”

Odenigbo, therefore, advised customers to cash in on the opportunity of the promo to save more money and enjoy the world cup matches.

A DSTV dealer at Transekulu, Petrus Ezuronye, said they had recorded a high percentage from subscribers.

Gina Omaka of Startimes main branch on Abakaliki Road, Enugu, said that it also recorded massive patronage mostly from young boys and men, and high decoder repairs from our technical section.

Omaka also added that the company had a promo package of an instant gift to all subscribers and anyone that subscribed this season would be eligible to participate in the raffle draw which ended on July 30.

Meanwhile, a Gotv subscriber, Gerald Odum, said that he embarked on an annual leave of 14 days in order to watch the world cup.

Odum said: “I came to recharge my subscription to enable me watch all the matches.

“I am happy that the world cup is in three days now as I am on casual leave to enable me watch the game at least two weeks before my resumption date.’’

Another football fan, Okey Mezue, also told NAN that he had his generating set serviced and fuelled in preparation for the tournament.

Kalu Umeh also a football fan and an unemployed graduate told NAN that the tournament would make him to forget his job search.