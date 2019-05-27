<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Detectives from the Sabo Division of the Lagos State police command have arrested two members of an alleged secret cult group who were said to be attempting to disrupt the matriculation ceremony of the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

The suspects, Balogun Oluwadamilare, 24, and Badmus Idris, 23, were according to the police, members of the Aiye confraternity.

The Lagos State police spokesman, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the arrest, said that one Baretta pistol and four live ammunitions were recovered from Oluwadamilare and Idris during the college’s matriculation ceremony on May 21, 2019.

Elkana said that policemen attached to the Sabo police station received a distress call that a group of armed hoodlums suspected to be cultists had been sighted at Yaba College of Technology during the matriculation ceremony.

He said that based on the strength of the information, a team of policemen from the Sabo police station and Tactical Unit of the Command were promptly drafted to the scene to reinforce the campus patrol team.

“Oluwadamilare and Idris were arrested. One Baretta pistol with four live ammunitions and three expended ammunition were recovered from the suspects. Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court,” he added.

Elkana also disclosed that in the same vein, the police arrested a Polytechnic security guard for allegedly murdering his colleague while on duty.

He said that on May 24, 2019, at about 7am, operatives of the Shagamu road police station, in collaboration with the Chief Security Officer of the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, arrested one Cletus Williams, a security guard with the Polytechnic for killing his colleague, Okoro John, while they were on night duty.

He said that the suspect used a sharp knife to slash the throat of the victim and also chopped off his right wrist.

“Homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba are investigating the case to ascertain the motive behind the killing. The knife used for the murder has been recovered. The suspect will soon be charged to court with murder,” he added.