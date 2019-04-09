<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Police Force, Enugu State Command has urged students across the country to keep good friends and company to avoid being pressured into joining bad groups.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Ebere Amaraizu, gave the advice at an event tagged “School Campaign Against Cultism and other Social Vices’’ held at the auditorium of the Godfrey Okoye University Secondary School, Thinkers Corner, Enugu.

Amaraizu also charged students to believe in themselves and have confidence in whatever they do.

“When you are not friendly with yourself, not confident and do not believe in yourself, you are bound to be pressured by your peers who take advantage of that to mislead you,’’ he said.

According to him, you must speak out by reporting to your parents and guardians as well as teachers about any pressure on you to join bad company.

Amaraizu said that the ongoing campaign against cultism in schools was directed by the Inspector-General of Police, in view of the increasing cases of cultism in schools.

“The I-G has directed that the campaign against cultism be taken to schools and communities nationwide through the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) for secured environment.’’

Earlier, Mr Solomon Akpanufot, the State Intervention Lead of Nigeria Policing Programme (NPP) thanked the command for the visit-all-school initiative of the POCACOV programme.

Akpanufot said that the NPP would continue its partnership with stakeholders and security agencies to ensure a safe and secured environment in the state.

Rev. Sister Martina Ene, the Principal and Rev. Sister Mary Ugwu, the Guidance Counselor of the school, thanked the police and the NPP for the gesture which was geared at molding the students for greater tomorrow.

They, however, urged the students to practicalise all they had learnt.