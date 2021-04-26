Operatives of State Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) attached to the Delta State Police Command have foiled an initiation ceremony by suspected members of Aiye Confraternity, a secret cult.

The initiation ceremony was taking place at the bush in Ubulu-Unor community, Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state where the operatives arrested 40 suspected cultists.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the development, said some local vigilante members who were allegedly providing protection for the suspects were also arrested.





Edafe said the breakthrough followed series of intelligent gathering, adding that one revolver pistol with eleven live ammunition, one locally made single barrel gun, one pump action, eight vehicles and one Mitsubishi pick-up van with the inscription of Ubulu-Unor vigilante, were recovered.

On behalf of the command, Edafe adviced “members of the public, vigilante, anti-cult, and other volunteers to resist the urge to be used by these miscreant to fulfill their evil motives, instead they should work with the police, give police timely information that will aid their arrest and bring peace and security to the state.”