The Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Carlos Trejo, has said that his country was currently testing a drug that would ensure that patients who suffer from diabetic does not have their limp amputated due to complication.

The Ambassador who spoke at a news conference to publicly announce Nigeria’s hosting of the 6th African meeting on solidarity with the people of Cuba also disclosed that Cuba was working to ensure that the drug is mass produced in Nigeria to serve the African market.

He said that if the drug is registered and mass produced in Nigeria, it can address the problem of several people suffering from diabetics in the country and beyond.

He announced that the Cuban people were conscious of their cultural affinity with the African people and will always ensure that they share their successes with the Nigerian people, adding that all their past efforts in assisting Nigeria has nothing to do with financial gains.

He also announced that his country has made some breakthrough in its research into drugs for the treatment of lung cancer, adding that for the first time, Americans were working with Cuban researchers to produce the drug, insisting that cancer does not know race, colour or culture.

He said despite strong opposition from the United States of America, Cuba will continue to strong friends with African Nigerians, insisting that Nigerians in Cuba are not regarded as Afro-Cubans, but as Cubans, adding that his country will never let Africa down.

Addressing the news conference earlier, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, disclosed that the decision to allow Nigeria to host the meeting was taken at the last meeting which took place in Namibia in 2017.

He said the solidarity meeting scheduled to take place between September 23 and 25, 2019 is aimed at demonstrating practical solidarity and commitment to the continued demand for respect for Cuba’s right to self determination ad sovereignty and their right to pursue the political system of their choice.

He said the Nigeria Movement of Solidarity with Cuba is resolved to host the most successful African solidarity meeting and appeal to Nigerians to actively participate in the series of public events outlined for the meeting.