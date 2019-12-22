<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Forum of Executive Directors of Civil Society Organizations in Bauchi state has called on the state Governor, Senator Bala Muhammed to conduct Local Government election in the state.

Chairman of the Forum, Sodangi Chindo, who disclosed this during the end of the year 2019 meeting of the group at weekend in Bauchi said that the call for local government election become imperative considering the successful takeoff and the style of leadership exhibited so far especially its action packed policies like the declaration of emergency on education, health and standing order already approved for counterpart funds.

Chindo said, “We have see a level of commitment to payment of pensions and gratuity, key appointment of advisers, commissioners and caretaker chairmen of LGAs have been made, though the number of women is of concern but the appointments were timely and well deserved. We also call on the governor to conduct LG elections in the state to further strengthen the dividends of democracy in the state.”

