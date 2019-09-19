<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A group, Civil Society -Scaling-Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) has urged Oyo state government under the leadership of Mr Seyi Makinde to as a matter of urgency release the budget meant for nutrition in the state.

The group made this known during an advocacy meeting with stakeholders in Ibadan, the state capital.

At the event, christened, an advocacy brief on nutrition situation in Oyo State were stakeholders such as nutritionists, community mobilisers, and government officials, among others.

Chairman of CS-SUNN in the state, Adio Olusegun who addressed journalists at the event, explained that if prompt action is not taken on the issue of nutrition, it can lead to malnutrition which could lead to an intergenerational problem for the state.

Adio pleaded with the present government in Oyo State to stand up to the situation to positively salvage the nutrition crisis in the state to have a healthy society.

He advised the state government to increase investment in nutrition specifically.

Adio while speaking further seek the government’s interventions to reduce the alarming statistics of infant and under-five mortality in the state.

He added that the purpose of the meeting was to encourage the present administration in the state to look into the prompt and ensure timely release of funds budgeted for nutrition to boost development in the state.

A Nutritionist, Ambrose Evhoesor, while speaking, maintained that Oyo state remains one in the country with a huge malnutrition record.

He disclosed that a recent multiple indicator cluster survey on nutrition indicates that 34.5% of children under five in the Oyo state are stunted, 3.8% wasted, while 19.1% are underweight, even with the marginal increase in budgetary allocation for Nutrition in recent time.