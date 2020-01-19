<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, will next month, February, receive good governance award from a Coalition of Civil Societies and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) under the auspices of Forum of Civil Society Organizations for Democracy and Good Governance (FCSODGG).

The Forum, in a statement issued after marathon meeting in Abuja last weekend, unanimously endorsed the Enugu governor, as the most qualified to receive the award of Civil Society Friendly Governor 2019.

The statement signed by its national coordinator, Amb. Chinyere Manukwem, the group revealed that the award ceremony, slated for February 20, 2020 is premised on his numerous accomplishments over the period under review.

She insisted in the statement that Governor Ugwuanyi’s landmark achievements have contributed in keeping Enugu state as the true old central capital of the Eastern region.

The statement announcing the award read: “Governor Ugwuanyi has among other things secured the state as a pacesetter and peace loving state. The forum has carefully observed his style of administration and achievements in the last four years which has reposition Enugu state. His Excellency is indeed the man of peace and example of good governance.

“He has provided a reliable place with peaceful ambience for Nigerians to come and do business. We have worked painstakingly, based on research and relevant information available to our team among other things; to make security and good governance topmost because the citizens have to be secured.

“The forum is proud of His Excellency and will like to partner with the state to achieve the best in our various thematic areas for the people of Enugu state under his administration with your support,” it read.





On what motivated the award, the forum listed several infrastructures such as “the Nike Lake road; the Abakpa Nike road; the Opi-Nsukka dual carriage road; the Amaeke-Ngwo-Nsude-9th Mile bypass; the Amankwo-Amaeke-Amah Brewery Junction-9th Mile bypass; the Ohom Orba Junction-Imilike Ani-Ezimo Uno-Ezimo Agumilike-Ogbodu Aba-Obollo Etiti-Amalla-Obollo Afor ring road; the Enugu Road Junction-Umuezebi-Nru Junction-University Gate road; the Post Office Roundabout, Odenigbo Roundabout Ogurugu road-Ikenga road; Obeachara road among others.

“His Excellency’s numerous achievements in building and maintenance of peace and business friendly environment despite many challenges has promoted political peace in the state and has fulfiled campaign promises of which critical stakeholders in and around Enugu state, especially artisans, traders, market women, youth organizations and ethnic nationalities have shown appreciation and commitment to the thrust of the administration’s policy objectives.

“His Excellency’s philanthropic reach spanned scholarships to needy students’ all educational levels, infrastructure development in educational institutions and in churches, provision of boreholes to solve the water needs of some communities in his constituency as well as donation of electricity transformers in many communities, among many others,” the statement read.

The forum, however pointed out that; “its desire and commitment to boost the administration with civil society advocacy for the good governance, provide democratic dividend for Enugu state inform the choice of governor Ugwuanyi for the Award as the Civi Society Friendly Governor 2019.

“The people of Enugu state and neighboring states heaved sigh of relief in his Excellency’s approach to good governance and democratic ideals,” the statement read.