The Coalition of Civil Society Groups in Nigeria (COCSGIN) has commended the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu for leading the enlightenment campaigns to educate Abuja residents on the deadly covid-19 pandemic.

The National Leader of COCSGIN, Mr Nwosu Emmanuel, in statement on Wednesday in Abuja noted that the minister demonstrated extraordinary capacity.

The coalition berated the unsubstantiated claim by Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA) that the minister violated the social distancing regulation by engaging in enlightenment campaigns to locations where citizens had refused to obey the stay-at-home-order.

”We wonder why HURIWA will call out the the minister as violating the social distancing regulation, when in actual fact; she is sacrificing so much to ensure that those who are clustered around, refusing to stay at home are enlightened on the need to obey the stay- at- home order.





”We join millions of Nigerians in thanking Dr Ramatu Aliyu, Minister of State, FCT for leading the war against COVID-19.

”Our citizens have been most grateful to this workaholic and pragmatic leader for her passion and dedication in combating the pandemic since it broke out.

”As the distribution of palliatives commences in the FCT, Nigerians will once again witness the microscopic precision and mathematical accuracy with which this distribution will be executed without compromising social distancing.

”We have implicit confidence in her ability,” the statement explained.

It thanked the minister for exposing the falsehood peddled by fake news merchants who claimed that over a hundred Covid-19 patients were dumped at Kubwa General Hospital without any care.