The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Katsina State has berated the federal and state governments for failing to protect lives and property of citizens in the wake of resurgence of armed banditry across the state.

Rising from an emergency meeting, the coalition equally frowned at the recent dialogue with the bandits, saying even though the dialogue was initiated in good faith, it was not effective, professional and lacks defined framework.

Addressing newsmen, the CSOs Chairman Bishir Ruwangodiya said “a thorough reflection and review of the previous dialogue should be made with the view to making it professional, effective and sustainable.

“Should this situation continue, the people would be left with no option than to take the law into their hands for self protection which may spell doom for the future of security in the state,” he said.

He pointed out that a new dimension in which unpatriotic citizens connive and commission the bandits to smuggle rice, arms, and other contraband is becoming worrisome, noting that the coalition has equally observed that the suspension of vigilante groups in the state has created an avenue for the bandits to operate at will.

He said, “Insurgency in Katsina state has made thousands of people flee their homes and relocate to other communities for safety.

Those that can afford to pay rents secure alternative accommodation in safer places within and outside the state, while those lacking in financial means relocate and stay with relatives”