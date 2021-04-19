



A civil society organisation, Concerned Nigerians, has asked the Department of State Service to invite the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, for questioning.

The group said Pantami had in the past issued comments “supporting major terrorist groups – Al-Qaeda and the Talibans – and describing Osama Bin Laden as a hero and better Muslim than himself.”

In a letter titled, ‘Terrorist Watchlist – Isa Pantami,’ the group through its convener, Deji Adeyanju, said the DSS has to question the Minister with the view of prosecuting him for supporting terrorism.

The letter read, “We write to bring to your notice numerous publications in the media about Sheik Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications wherein he was quoted in the past supporting major terrorist groups -Al-Qaeda and the Talibans and describing Osama Bin Laden as a hero and better Muslim than himself. And that after public outcry and condemnation, Sheik Pantami has come out to confirm that he expressed such views and regret ever doing so.





“We, therefore, call upon you in the face of his admission, to invite him for questioning with the view of prosecuting him for supporting terrorism. It will interest you to know that many Nigerians are already wondering how he passed security clearance with your agency to become a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We wish to bring to your notice that terrorists and their sympathizers don’t repent, they are only looking for an opportunity to get close to power so they can strike harder. Sheik Pantami is too close to power and we urge you to advise the president from a security point of view to sack him in the interest of Nigeria.”

The letter copied the United States Embassy and the UK High Commission.