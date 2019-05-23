<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Civil Society Organisation, Niger Delta Transformation Forum, has called on the National Assembly (NASS), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other law enforcement agencies of government to probe the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Prof. Charles Dokubo, for corrupt activities.

President of the group, Mr. Joel Osborne, made the call during a peaceful demonstration at the entrance of the National Assembly and the EFCC office, in Abuja on Thursday.

He alleged that the coordinator of the amnesty program was lobbying some members of the national assembly and other law enforcement agencies to see that the case of mismanagement and corruption leveled against him was swept under the carpet.

He described the tenure of the present PAP coordinator as “total failure.”

“We are really aggrieved and vexed and want to make our voices heard before the National Assembly, EFCC, and other concerned body, to let them know that corruption in the Amnesty office is too much.

“Charles Dokubo must go. What I mean is Charles Dokubo has in terms of performance, has only 3% success rate and failure rate of 97%.

“We know that President Muhammadu Buhari is an ardent fighter of corruption, for that very reason we have come to register our displeasure that grand corruption is endemic in the Amnesty office.

“As concerned Niger Deltans, we want transparency in the spending and allocation of our oil money; Charles Dokubo is doing the opposite.

“The Amnesty office is meant to empower the young people in the creeks of the Niger Delta, however, it has become a personal business of Mr. Charles Dokubo to empower himself and his cronies.

“The N400 million security vote that comes to the office monthly has been usurped by him for personal use and not for the benefit of the Niger Delta people.

“some persons go to the amnesty office to collect and illegally buy contracts; that is not acceptable by the standard of this current administration’s stance on corruption.

“We call on the President, National Assembly, EFCC, other concerned bodies to intervene and see that justice is served; Charles Dokubo must go.

“We are very much aware that Charles Dokubo is in the process of buying some National Assembly members not to probe him; we say no to this because it is corruption.

“We are also very aware that people go to the amnesty office and pay millions for contracts that will not be executed.

“Also, the third phase of the aggrieved militants settlement has been fraught with corruption because some forty persons went to see Charles Dokubo to solicit on behalf of the entire third phase to collect N130 million. This illegal fund is meant to create confusion and chaos within the Niger Delta youths.

“We have registered our complaint by writing to the National Assembly and the EFCC, and have received a positive assurance that they will look into it.

“We believe that the EFCC should not only limit its investigation on the yahoo boys, but should also reach out to the amnesty office to investigate Dokubo because what is has done and is doing is worst than yahoo boys. His administration is a total failure.”