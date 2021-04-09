



A civil society organisation, the Centre for Leadership and Justice, has expressed the need for Nigeria to immortalise the late human rights activist and spokesman of pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin.

The Convener of the group, Emmanuel Umohinyang, said Odumakin was the voice of every region in the country and as such deserved to be celebrated.

Speaking with newsmen in a telephone interview on Friday, Umohinyang recalled that the Afenifere spokesman was not a regional person but a man who spoke against injustice in the northern and southern part of the country.

He said, “Yinka deserves to be immortalised, not just by the South-West but by Nigeria as a country because he did so much; he put his life on the line on so many occasions. He spoke the mind of voiceless Nigerians.

“The country must begin to celebrate their own while they are live, not only when they are dead. Yinka was not only the voice of the South-West; he was the voice across the country.

“He spoke against injustice whether it happened in the South-West, the South-South, the South-East, in the North-East, in the North Central or in the North-West. Odumakin was not a regional person. He was like the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi.





“So, Yinka Odumakin is a national hero and not a regional hero. The people should celebrate him, and I think the government of President Muhammadu Buhari will also do the needful.”

Earlier in a statement, Umohinyang also expressed sadness over the passage of the founder of the Centre for Law Enforcement Education in Nigeria, Innocent Chukwuma.

The statement read, “Yinka and Innocent Chukwuma dedicated their lives to the struggle, even in the days of the military junta which held us all by the jugular. Even when democracy berthed on the scene, they remained consistent in making their voices known through robust arguments.

“Yinka in particular was very vocal and never minced words as far as the position of Afenifere was on issues of national importance as its spokesman.

“Chukwuma as well was a major player in the human rights community, even as his activities in NADECO and the CLO are well documented. His positions on issues of national discourse which are always well amplified will be sorely missed.”