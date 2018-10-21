Initiative for Integrity and Good Leadership (IIGL), a non-civil society organisation (CSO), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to ignore calls by Nigerians for the probe of Okoi Obono-Obla, his special adviser on Prosecution.

The group, therefore, asked President Buhari to set up a panel to investigative panel to look into the allegations Obono-Obla over allegations of certificate forgery.

The group said it was worried by Buhari’s deafening silence over the issue despite calls from stakeholders.

Obono-Obla is also the chairman of Presidential Panel on Recovery of Government Properties. Since the issue blew open, there had been calls for him to resing his appointment.

IIGL had fortnight ago warned that it would begin a mass action within 30 days if Obono-Obla did not resign from Buhari’s cabinet.

Muhammadu Aliyu, IIGL National President, told newsmen in Abuja on Saturday that Obono-Obla’s continuous presence in the cabinet would erode the integrity of the administration, especially in areas of probity and war against corruption.

Obono-Obla had been indicted by a report of the House of Representatives for result forgery and misuse of public funds.

Aliyu said the Executive Order 6 with which the Presidency banned 50 high profile Nigerians from travelling abroad showed that the government was not relenting on its war against corruption.

He, however, said that Nigerians would only take such war serious when people like Obono-Obla, who had been in Buhari’s cabinet was not shielded, but investigated and sanctioned if found guilty.