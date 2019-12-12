<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

African Initiative against Corruption and Examination Malpractices (AFICEM), a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), has urged Nigerian leaders to be careful and strict against deep-rooted corruption which it said was the major threat to the nation’s growth.

The organisation observed that the greatest challenge in the anti-corruption war in the country was the dichotomy in law enforcement, insisting that anti-graft agencies must kill dichotomy in justice delivery.

Francis Abioye, national president of AFICEM, disclosed this when he led a delegation to the Imo State Correctional Service (prisons) in Okigwe on anti-corruption campaign to mark the 2019 World Anti-Corruption Day shortly after inauguration of anti-corruption clubs at the Junior and Senior Secondary School of the Government Technical College, Owerri.

Abioye lamented the deep seated corruption in the country despite the amplified anti-corruption agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that the trend of corruption in the country was heartbreaking.

He said: “Our leaders have failed us; there is no more hope in the present day leaders, we need to shop for another set of leaders and discountenance the present leaders.

“Nigerians must be allowed to express their feelings about bad governance in the country and I tell you that the only solution to the problem of this country is revolution,” he said.

He argued that the judiciary and security agencies were the pillars to uphold and to restore the dignity of the nation by leading a good example, lamenting that these agencies and the judicial arm of the government were not only the most corrupt institutions in the country but also entrench corrupt practices in other arms of the government.

He warned that with the trend of corruption and intimidation in the country, the nation might be sitting on a keg of gunpowder, noting that the system in the country had made some leaders to become above the law, while the masses are at the receiving end of law enforcement and are often maltreated beyond the contents of the law.

“The judiciary, which is the last hope of the masses, has failed the nation, justice is no longer on its merit, even our professors who rusticate students for cheating in examination are also guilty of the election malpractices, sex for marks and sorting,” he said.