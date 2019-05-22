<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Independent Hajj Reporters, a civil society organisation that monitors and reports hajj activities, has commended Muslim Pilgrims Welfare boards in the states for their efforts in keeping the cost of hajj within N1.5 million, despite the increased in some hajj services in Saudi Arabia.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by its national coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammed and publicity secretary, Abubakar Mahmoud.

The statement said that “the breakdown of the 2019 hajj fare shows that each pilgrim that paid N1.5 million will collect $800, an equivalent of (N288, 400 ) as Basic Travel Allowance, two pairs of suitcases that cost N16, 000:00 and a set of uniform that cost N4, 000.

“Also, each pilgrim will be fed twice for 35 days which costs about N85, 000. The remaining cost of the hajj package covers Pilgrims accommodation in Makkah for 35 days, Madina 7 – 8 days, return air ticket, transportation within Saudi Arabia which has been increased by 70% by the authorities in the holy land as well as hajj services in Mina, Arafat, and c.

“The return air ticket that used to cost $1,750 dollar has now been bargained downward to $1,550. The Pilgrims accommodation in Madina has also been brought down by $50.

“Analysis of the breakdown shows that there is no increase in any component service that falls within the scope of state’s Muslim pilgrims welfare boards or National Hajj Commission of Nigeria,” they said.

This year, Saudi Arabia has increased the cost of transportation by 70%. While Nigeria hajj stakeholders were able to peg down the cost of some hajj services, the 70% increment in the cost of transportation by Saudi Arabia has affected 2019 hajj fare worldwide.

The statement said, “countries like Gambia, Pakistan, Cameroon, and Bangladesh saw their 2019 hajj fare increased by 70% – 80%.”