



The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, has dispelled the insinuations that disparity exits among security agencies in Nigeria.

Irabor stated this when he led other Service Chiefs on a visit to the 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan on Thursday.

Newsmen report that the service chiefs in company with Irabor were the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao.

Irabor said that the visit was to demonstrate leadership by example, adding that the present security situation in the county required the armed forces to work together.

“The armed forces of today demands that all the services work together, given that the threat that we face requires partnership and collaboration.

“The misconceived ideas or opinion in town by those who are uninformed is to the effect that the armed forces are working in disparity.

“What we have been doing today is to let you know that disparity does not exist. We have come today as team working together and to let you know the directive of the President,” he said.





According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed them to ensure they bring peace and security to the country within the next few weeks, in conjunction with other security agencies.

“The work is not over. There are still pockets of security challenges. The President and Commander-in-Chief has directed us to ensure we bring peace and security to the country within the next few weeks,” Irabor said.

He said that the security chiefs had received briefing from the General Commanding Officer (GOC) on what all the armed forces were doing in the command collectively to ensure that the president’s directive came into reality.

The chief of defence staff commended the officers and men of armed forces for their efforts so far, urging them not to rest on their oars.

He also implored them to ensure that they overcame the security challenges currently facing the country within the shortest time possible.

“We did not want you to rest on your oars; keep up the spirit, enhance training activities in your various command, unit and every of your operational engagement must be such that will achieve result,” Irabor.

He assured the personnel that much was being done on their welfare and encouraged them to be disciplined, as they had always been, in order to end terrorism in the country.