



Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson expects a tough test against Everton on Monday night.

Palace’s squad are preparing to travel to Goodison Park.

“Any time you go to Everton, you’re going to face a very very difficult game,” Hodgson said. “They are a good team, well-coached and the players they’ve brought in have made them much stronger. We have to prepare as well as we can and have faith that if we play as well as we know we can do, we can get a good result.





“I think it will be a very different team [to the last meeting at Goodison Park]. Carlo [Ancelotti] is working with them and improving them all the time. Almost a year has gone by so that’s another year of working with Carlo.

“He’s brought in players that have strengthened the players even more. We know it will be a tough game, but unfortunately, almost every game in the Premier League is a tough one.

“I don’t think the game on Monday night will give me any respite from that. There will be plenty of suffering on the touchline but I think our aim is to give them suffering too, so I hope my anxiety on the touchline is matched by Carlo’s.”