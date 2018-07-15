The management of Darlon Security and Guards, has rejected in strong terms a resolution passed by the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, where the company was accused of alleged criminal acts in its operations in swamp areas of the state.

Hon. Bernard Kenebai, the member representing Sagbama Constituency 2 in the state’s Assembly had sponsored a resolution supported by other members which condemned in very strong terms the operations of Darlon Security Company in the creeks of the state.

Darlon company has, however, described the resolution as “ill-conceived, malicious, unfounded and politically motivated” with the aim to cripple the operations of the company.

The Public Relations and Security Coordinator, Mr. Preye Oseke, in statement reacting to the resolution clarified that personnel of the security outfit does not bear arms, but work with conventional security such as the JTF (Operation Delta Safe), Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), Nigerian Police and the Department of State Service (DSS),

Oseke who explained that suspects arrested in the course of its duty are handed over to the appropriate authorities for prosecution added that rather than condemn the activities of Darlon Security and Guards, the House should have commended the company for combating the menace posed by oil thieves in the state.

According to him its operations in the last couple of years have changed the narrative in the entire Swamp Area which hitherto was the hotbed of crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and illegal refineries.

The statement reads in part “Today, the state revenue has increased sharply with more funds coming to the government coffers through the 13% derivation as a result of increase in crude oil production due to our operations in conjunction with the security agencies in the swamp area.

“In addition, over 4000 jobless youths have been taken off our creeks and streets through our effort by engaging them in surveillance jobs and also helping to curb illegal refining of stolen crude oil and the attendant destruction of the environment and aquatic lives.

“It is also an established fact, that multinational oil companies have commenced projects in communities due to the drastic reduction of oil theft in the general area.

“To this end, we consider the motion as sponsored by Hon. Kenebai as ill-conceived, malicious, unfounded and politically motivated all in an attempt to cast aspersion on our genuine efforts to secure the nation’s critical oil and gas assets and discredit us in the public domain.”