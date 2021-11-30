CRS, GIZ train, empower over 7,380 women in poultry farming in Borno

Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH(GIZ) have trained and economically empowered over 7,380 women in poultry farming in Borno and Adamawa States.

Olawale Awoyemi, Technical Advisor, Agriculture and Livelihoods, in CRS, stated this on Tuesday in Abuja at the Sustainability Workshop for Adamawa and Borno Women Poultry Project.

Awoyemi explained that the project was designed to increase the participation of women in poultry farming, adding that the project would address the challenges confronting women in poultry products such as lack of agricultural extension services, inadequate knowledge about poultry rearing, poultry disease outbreak, high cost of feeds and limited availability of quality stock for the selected breed.

With the funding support from the European Union and GIZ to the tune of about 928,892.00 Euros, the project is being implemented in Mubi North and Maiha Local Government Areas of Adamawa State and Jere Local Government Area and Maiduguri Metropolitan Council of Borno State.

Daily Independent gathered that the project was targeted to support 7,000 vulnerable households, particularly female-headed households in order to increase their income through the production and selling of poultry and poultry products.

Awoyemi further explained that one of the goals of the project is to create employment opportunities for women, increase their income and livelihoods.

As part of the strategic objectives, he stated that the project is being implemented through “increasing the capacities of the targeted households in poultry production; improving their access to veterinary services within the targeted communities; expanding access to local and external markets for poultry and poultry products as well as supporting social cohesion through inclusive, conflict and gender-sensitive programming and awareness-raising.”

He further explained that Borno and Adamawa Women Poultry Project which is an 18-month project, was initially billed to end in August 2021, but now in its 6 months no-cost extension of implementation, as it would end in February 2022.

Miss Hafsat Mustapha, one of the beneficiaries of the poultry project from Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Borno State, commended CRS and GIZ for the initiative, adding that the project has created a new lease of life for her and the siblings.

Mustapha, who is physically challenged, noted that the project has turned the fortunes of 175 physically challenged women in the local government, as many of them who were idle before the introduction of the Project, are profitably engaged now.

Apart from poultry management, she said these beneficiaries have been trained in the promotion and strengthening of peace in their communities.

She further noted that these women now engage in other businesses to eke out a living as they have been trained in financial education and prudent management of resources.

While giving her own success story, another beneficiary, Martha Solomon, from Maiha Local Government Area of Adamawa State, thanked CRS and GIZ for building her capacity in the best agricultural practices.

Solomon said earlier before the introduction of the project, her poultry business had suffered a high rate of mortality due to ignorance, adding that with knowledge received, her poultry farming is waxing stronger.

In an interview with Dr Abdurrahman Tukur, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Livestock and Aquaculture Development, Adamawa State, said the implementation of the project has been a huge success.

He noted that about 3,500 women have benefitted from the project in the State, adding that it has had multiplier effects in the State.

He assured of the state government’s commitment to ensure its sustainability and expansion in line with the vision of the state government.