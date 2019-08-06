A clash between two rival cult groups in Calabar has left a Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH) graduate dead.
The victim identified as Isaac Atamba, a native of Igwo village Obudu LGA in Cross River State was gunned down on Friday, August 2, while working at his laundry shop Atimbo, Calabar Municipal.
It has not been established which gang he belonged to and the rival that killed him.
The Cross River State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, refused to respond to calls and message from our reporter to comment on the incident.
