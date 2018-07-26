The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Cross River State Wing, has suspended its three weeks old strike action and directs all teachers to resume duties with immediate effect.

Arising from the agreement reached between the Government of Cross River State and the Nigeria Union of Teachers over a number of lingering issues raised by the Union and the resolve of NUT over the interactive session with His Excellency the Governor of Cross River State Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade.

The chairman, Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (CRSUBEB), Dr. Stephen Odey, who disclosed this in a telephone interview, in Abuja.

Dr. Odey said, “The teachers embarked on strike requesting the state government to implemented promotion.

“Teachers were not owed salaries, the administration of Prof. Ben Ayade, teachers receiver their wages as and when due before the end of each month, the governor with love and care said all promotion will come with financial benefit,” he said.

According Odey the state governor has expressed appreciation to teachers in the state for their support and understanding and implored them to work extra hard to ensure that children recover lost grounds occasioned by the industrial action.