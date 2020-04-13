<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade took the Covid-19 Awareness Campaign to Ekang Community in Akamkpa local government area, Cross River State which shares a border with the Republic of Cameroon.

The Governor, represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources Ntufam Okon Owuna led a detachment of the Covid-19 Enforcement and Response team to meet with the Village Head and his Cabinet members, women group, youths and Security agencies at the Ekang border Post with Cameroon.

There are reported cases of Coronavirus in the republic of Cameroon but Cross River State has not recorded any case despite the cases in Nigeria and Governor Ayade has since intensified awareness campaign to interior communities if the state after placing a lockdown order on all land, air and sea borders to the State

Ntufam Owuna visited the Ekang community on Easter Sunday on the governor’s behalf, spoke with the community members in their Local dialect about the COVID-19 pandemic, the preventive measures and the ways the State Government is Cushioning the impact of the “Stay at Home” order.





He assured them that the Government’s palliative, both Federal and state will reach them.

The Commissioner also used the opportunity to distribute to the various groups, the face mask produced in the State Garment Factory as well as the hand sensitizers from the State Government to all the groups.

He appealed to farmers in the community, particularly those who have their Farmlands across the border to stay at home while those who have their Farmlands within the Nigerian border area to observe relevant instructions and directives of government while applying their trade.

He told them about the importance of the Social Distancing directives, the use of face masks and also advised on the importance of hand wash and the use of the hand sanitizer.

In response from one of the groups’ leaders, the youth leader of the Ekang border Community Mr. James Ntui thanked the state government for the awareness campaign and pledged the support of the community vigilante group in achieving government objectives and in ensuring compliance with the lockdown Order.

He, however, requested the prompt delivery of the planned palliatives from the government.