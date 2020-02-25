<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Cross River Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Mr George O’Ben-Etchi, says the state will partner the Federal Government to boost the solid mineral sector in the country.

The commissioner stated this on Tuesday when he led his management team on a courtesy visit to the Calabar office of the ministry.

He noted that this was in line with the Federal Government’s policy of putting solid minerals on the front burner as one of strategies to improve the nation’s economy.

According to him, there is the need for synergy between the state and the Federal Government to enhance mineral exploitation in Cross River.

“The synergy between both ministries is paramount as this will facilitate communication between the State and Federal Governments.

“It will also define boundaries thereby leading to jurisdictional responsibilities and respect and ensure that exploration and exploitation activities are in line with international best practices,” he said.





He appealed to the Federal Government to take into consideration the plight of immediate land owners where mineral deposits are located, adding that they have first-hand experience of issues that would arise from mineral exploitation.

O’Ben-Etchi further stated that plans were ongoing to set up a functional mineral buying centre in Ogoja Local Government Area.

He used the occasion to invite the Federal Mines Officer (FMO), Mr Mayowa Omosebi, to tour the proposed site.

In his speech, Omosebi thanked the commissioner for the visit.

He gave assurance that the ministry was ready to partner the state for the growth and sustainability of the solid mineral sector.

He said he would visit Ogoja and make recommendations to Abuja concerning the Mineral Buying Centre.