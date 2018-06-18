The United Nations and the Cross River State Government have concluded arrangements to introduce the United Nations 2018-2020 Sustainable Development Partnership Framework in the state.

The framework meeting, held in Transcorp Hotels Calabar, at the weekend, comprised of participants drawn from all MDA’s in the State and would last for five years while the the planning meeting would last for one year

Declaring the meeting open, Commissioner for International Development, Mr. Francis Ettah, said: “This meeting is meant to introduce the new partnership framework and also develop an implementable work plan for the next two years.

“At the last United Nations Development Agency (UNDA) cycle of 2014 – 2017, the State recorded substantial achievements in the implementation of the program in the various areas.”

Ettah further said: “This meeting is to develop implementable core activities for support by the UN. Let me stress the need for annual work plan to be able to address current development issues in the State.

“In other words, the programme of activities should be focused in line with the development vision of the Sen. Ben Ayade administration,” he stated.

He assured the UN of the state government’s political will to ensure the aims and objectives are met.

Commending the state for the initiative, Head and Strategic Planning Adviser of the United Nations System in Nigeria, Mr. Kwasi Amankwaah, noted that the global body would soon pass a resolution which would lead to major reforms in the developmental work of the UN member states.

Said he, “Very soon, the UN General Assembly will pass a resolution which will lead to major reforms of the development work of the UN in member States.

“The changes are geared to ensuring that we in the UN work more closely together to support member States to achieve sustainable development,” he maintained.