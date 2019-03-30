<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Cross River State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr. Adegoke Ayodele has called on the state government to assess the critical condition of facilities at the permanent orientation camp in Obubra with a view to an overall renovation.

Mr. Adegoke, who made the call during the swearing-in ceremony for the 2019 Batch “A” Corps Members at the orientation camp in Obubra, requested the state government’s intervention in the renovation and expansion of camp lecture hall, as well as the completion of makeshift hostels for the comfort of the huge number of prospective corps members that usually seek to serve in the state.

The Coordinator said 2,135 Corps Members comprising 1,103 males and 1,032 females were duly registered as at the time of the swearing-in ceremony.

He said they had demonstrated high sense of commitment and loyalty since their arrival on the camp.

Ayodele advised the corps members to key into the camp activities which are meant to prepare them for self-reliance both during and after their service year.

Governor of Cross River State, Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade, who was represented by the Head of Administration, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Chief. (Barr.) Egbala Edom said, “It is already on record that the Cross River State government has taken the lead nationwide as the most youth friendly government in the nation and will not relent on our oars in keeping with this well earned reputation of ours.”

The governor said the government will do everything possible to ensure the security of law abiding citizens especially members of the National Youth Service Corps.

Governor Ayade also appreciated the management of the NYSC for the robust sensitization given to all corps members who participated in the just concluded general elections where they conducted themselves with high sense of decorum across the 18 local government areas of the state.