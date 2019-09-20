<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Normal and daily activities which usually occurs around Ministries and MDAs have completely grounded in Cross River State as the state Governor Ben Ayade has refused to appoint commissioners to man the offices six months after he assumed office.

As a result, staff of the MDAs no longer go to offices from Mondays to Fridays.

Investigation revealed that only few senior staff reluctantly breeze in and out to sign the register.

Contractors and other businessmen and women who survive doing one form of business are frustrated “as not even a kobo contract comes out of the MDAs any longer,” stakeholder said.

He added that all developmental projects of the state government had remained abandoned, as there were no Commissioners to monitor them and make briefs to the governor.

It was rumoured that the governor had promised to submit the names of Commissioners before travelling outside for over three weeks ago and was not done.

Ayade had scheduled a meeting with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 18 local government area for them to nominate their candidates for the position of Commissioner, but had in a statement postponed the meeting indefinitely.

The statement issued and signed by Christian Ita, Special Adviser to the Governor (Media & Publicity) said, “The public is hereby informed that the state-wide consultative meetings by His Excellency, Senator Ben Ayade, and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), billed to commence on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, has been postponed.”