Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade has called for the regulation of the social media in the country.

The governor spoke on Wednesday at this year’s National Broadcasting Summit with the theme: Broadcasting and Democracy: Emerging Security Imperatives, organised by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) in Calabar, the state capital.

Ayade attributed most of the tension about insecurity in the land to unchecked usage of social media.

He noted that other countries, like China, are regulating it.

The governor, who said dissemination of falsehood must have its penalty, added that the situation was causing divisiveness in the country.

He also said false information threatens security, adding that if social media is allowed to go on unchecked, the country would not have the kind of peace it has been enjoying.

The Chairman of Daar Communications Plc, owners of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Ray Power FM, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, called for more openness and transparency in the management of the nation by its leaders.