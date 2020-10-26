



Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade on Monday announced the relaxation of imposed curfew which was originally 24 hours dusk to dusk.

He made the announcement in a statement Monday evening through his Special Adviser Media & Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, stressing that following review of security situation, the imposed curfew will now be between the hours of 4pm and 8 am daily .





He said :”Following a review of the security situation in the state, His Excellency, Governor Ben Ayade, has directed that with effect from tomorrow, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, the curfew imposed in the state will now be between the hours of 4pm and 8am daily

“Consequently, restriction of movement is hereby relaxed from 8am to 4pm,” he stated.