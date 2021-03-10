



Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State says politicians do not have conscience when it comes to fulfilling their mandate to the people who elected them.

Ayade, who has been having a running battle with some federal lawmakers from the state over the control of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure in the state, said this at the flag-off of enrolment into the states’ Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

He tackled politicians for taking advantage of the people who they run to for votes during elections.





“After donations of Keke, they pay millions to national television to advertise instead of spending the money for the people.

“Let the politician show us what they have done for the people, stop abusing the poverty of the people, when the election comes you look for something to entice the people. When these people have accident, they don’t have health insurance. Politicians have no conscience. I challenge national assembly members to show the report card of what they have done.

“They never come to Calabar until during elections; the citizens are waiting for you to tell us what they have done,” the governor said.