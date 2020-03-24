<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has described as shocking and sad the death of Dr Rose Oko, the senator representing Cross River North in the Senate.

A statement signed by Mr. Christian Ita, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, quoted Ayade as describing Senator Oko’s demise as a huge and irreparable loss to the state.

“Death has struck so grimly at the heart of Cross River State. Rose Oko was not only a senator representing Cross River Northern Senatorial District but was also a good ambassador of the state in the senate, Ayade lamented.”

According to the governor, “Rose was no ordinary daughter of this state. She was a dogged fighter for anything that could bring honour and dignity to our state. She was an Amazon for justice and fair play. She was a development partner. She loved Cross River.

“Right from her days as a lecturer, Commissioner, House of Reps member and finally Senator, Rose’s single creed was the development and stability of Cross River State. We have lost a rare gem. Rose is irreplaceable,” the statement added.





Governor Ayade lamented the demise but said ‘Rose’s transition was a personal tragedy to him because she was more than a political affiliate. I’m downcast. I’m crestfallen. My heart is heavy. I lack words to describe the extent of my grief.

“She was an elder sister and a staunch ally who took over from me as senator representing Cross River North. Rose was always there to offer pep words of advice and encouragement. I will miss her so dearly,” Ayade further said in the statement.

While praying for the repose of Senator Oko’s soul, the governor urged her immediate family to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived an exemplary life.

“My heartfelt condolences go to Senator Oko’s immediate family, the people of Northern Cross River and Cross River as a whole. Let us bear with equanimity the tragic death of our beloved daughter, taking solace in the fact that her life was salutary and exemplary.”