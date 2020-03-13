<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has taken security issues in his State to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, in Abuja.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Friday evening, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Ayade, Mr Christian Ita, said Governor Ayade met with the IGP in Abuja on Friday.

“This is in the bid to stem the tide of kidnapping and other crimes in Cross River State, The meeting which held in the office of the IGP, Force Headquarters Louis Edet House was aimed at rejiging strategies and security architecture of the state for a more effective policing.

“Expectedly, the menace of kidnapping in the state would be drastically curbed, with efforts concerted at returning the state to her glory of being the most peaceful in the country.





Ita said His Excellency Governor Ben Ayade reiterated his commitment towards ensuring that acts of kidnapping and other crimes in the state were nipped in the bud.

He maintained that the peace and security of the citizenry was paramount in the agenda of his administration, assuring that kidnapping would soon be a thing of the past in Cross River State.

Mr Ita said that Prof Ayade averred that security was critical to his administration’s industrialization and investment drive, adding that no investor would risk doing business in an unsafe environment.

He recalled that His Excellency Governor Ayade had earlier before meeting with the IGP in Abuja had a meeting with service commanders in Calabar aimed at arresting the security challenges faced by the state.