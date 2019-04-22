<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has ordered commissioners in the state to turn in their hand-over notes on or before Friday, April 2019.

It was gathered that Ayade would reduce the size of his cabinet in order to ensure better service delivery to people of the state.

Interestingly, Governor Ayade was adjudged the highest employer of political appointees in Nigeria with close to 10,000 special advisers, special assistants, commissioners as well as other appointees.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary and Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ayade on Media, Mr Christian Ita, directed all commissioners and other appointees of government to prepare their handover notes and forward same to him on or before Friday, April 26, 2019.

He said the Governor intends to reduce the size of his cabinet considerably, disclosing that “His Excellency, Governor Ben Ayade will run a smaller and tighter cabinet in his second term in office in order to engender a more focused administration for better service delivery”.