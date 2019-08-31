<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has appointed three security advisers in the three senatorial districts of the state.

The security advisers, it was gathered, are Leo Inyambe, Northern senatorial district, Ransom Odey, Central and Ani Esin, Southern senatorial district.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Christian Ita, confirmed the appointment.

Also, giving the spate of boundary issues between the state and neighbouring states, as well as the threat to the territorial integrity, particularly from the Danare in Boki, Ikang and Bakassi axis, the Governor also has approved the appointment of Surveyor Eyo Oku as the Chairman of the State Border Commission.

“Surveyor Oku, who until his appointment, was the state Surveyor General, is therefore, directed to handover as the Surveyor General to the most senior officer in the department, Mr. John Ada, who now becomes the acting Surveyor General of the State. All appointments are with immediate effect”, Ita added.