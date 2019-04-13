<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Cross River State Commissioner of Health, Dr Inyang Asibong, has called on stakeholders to articulate concept notes that would fast-track the Ministry’s drive to attaining universal health coverage in the state.

Asibong made the call at a five-day training workshop by the Cross River State Ministry of Health in collaboration with Population Council, World Health Organization and the Center for Human Resources for Health Management Training, University of Calabar on Human Resources for Health (HRH) for health resource managers from the ministry and stakeholder stakeholders in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Joseph Adim Bassey, the Commissioner said there are available opportunities to be explored that could address issues of sustainability.

She said the training had opened their eyes the abundant human resources that have hitherto been untapped.

The Commissioner said the Ministry of Health is ready to collaborate with the University of Calabar and the Center for Human Resources for Health Management Training (Center for Excellence) to address needs in other health related issues.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Zana I. Akpagu, said human resource managers need to be vocal and active within the health community, and therefore, require training and re- training.

The Vice Chancellor, who was represented by the Dean, Faculty of Allied Medical Sciences, Prof. Idongesit Akpabio, charged participants that the workshop should not end in work planning alone, but also work towards implementation.

The Country Representative of Population Council in Nigeria, Dr. Sylvia Adebajo, expressed gratitude to the Global Affairs Canada for supporting Population Council in terms of capacity building in Human Resource for Health Managers.

Speaking through Mr. Godwin Unumeri, he also thanked the Cross River State Government’s commitment to accelerated Health Care delivery in the State.