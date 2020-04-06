<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, has extended the stay-at-home order given to residents of the State by one week

The Governor, in a press statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, said the extension was to ensure that the State is COVID-19 free.

The statement directed civil servants in the state to stay away from work for another week, except they are on essential service

He named those exempted as medical personnel, paramilitary officers and revenue officers.





“As the initial two weeks stay at home order issued to civil servants in the state expires tomorrow, the state Governor, His Excellency, Ben Ayade, has extended it by one week.

“The extension is in furtherance of His Excellency’s determination to ensure that Cross Riverians stay safe from the global pandemic. Government’s concerted effort to prevent the spread of COVID 19 to Cross River is also fully on course.

“Governor Ayade, therefore, appeals to all Cross Riverians to continue to adopt and adhere to all the preventive measures already put in place in the state,” the statement said added.”