Mr Joseph Bassey, Deputy Speaker of Cross River House of Assembly has called on government at all levels to explore the agricultural sector with a view to improve on the nation’s economic.

Bassey made the call on Sunday in an interview with newsmen in Calabar.

He said that the Nigerian economy would thrive and create jobs for the unemployed if governments invest massively in the production of food for export and local consumption.

“Agriculture is the main factor that can help to revamp the economy of this country for good.

“President Muhammadu Buhari speaks much of agriculture, it is a money making venture; I will encourage him to tap the potentials in the sector.

“Nigeria has massive and fertile lands for agricultural produce; what is needed is the government factor by way of grants and improved varieties including fertiliser for farmers to boost their productivity.

“If we go into agriculture proper and harness the sector, there will be abundant food for the country,” he said.





He said that if there was enough food to eat and export, it will improve on the health of the citizenry and generate more revenue for the country.

He, however, commended Buhari for closing the borders temporarily, saying that the directive had promoted the production of local rice and curbed some illegal activities within the borders.

“The President’s directive on border closure has improved our local rice production and today our rice farmers are making money and feeding their families as well.

“Food is health and wealth. If we have a good agricultural system in Nigeria, it will carry everybody along because almost all fields of human endeavours can work in the sector and be productive,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker said that Nigeria had the man power to adequately go into the cultivation of rice for local sale, consumption and export.

He added that if properly tapped, the sector would build Nigeria’s capacity and raise the economy profile.