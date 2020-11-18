The Boki local government council of Cross River will organise skill acquisition programmes for unemployed youths in the area to curb restiveness.

The chairman of the council, Mr John Ewa, disclosed this on Wednesday at Bashua community during his peace tour across the 11 political wards of the area.

The chairman was on the tour of the wards to foster unity and peaceful co-existence among the people.

He said that unemployment had become a national challenge, adding that it was important to equip the youth with self reliant and productive skills.

He said the skill acquisition programmes include computer/phone repairs, sewing, barbing, bead making, ICT and tailoring.

Ewa said that the main agenda of his administration was to ensure peace and development for the people of Boki.





“It is high time we start engaging our youth and giving them hope for a better future.

“As a council, we are putting necessary logistics in place to kick-start a skill acquisition programme across the 11 political wards of Boki.

“I want to appeal to our youth, women and men to embrace peace and eschew all forms of violence. Boki is ours and we must make it great again.

“If our youth continue to promote cultism in Boki local government, this will scare away investment opportunities and development in Boki.

He urged the youth to harness the objectives of the Boki peace tour and live peacefully and harmoniously.

Speaking, a youths leader in the area, Mr Osang Jacob, commended the Chairman and his team for embarking on the peace tour to unite people of the area.