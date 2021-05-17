Mrs. Ada Charles Egwu, Chairman of Biase Local Government Area, has decried claims that some Fulani herdsmen have been killed by youths in the area.

Mrs. Egwu who spoke with newsmen on Monday stated that such rumours are dangerous and can lead to frosty inter-communal relationships between the herdsmen and natives in the area and should therefore be avoided.

“Information being peddled that an unspecified number of Fulani herdsmen were killed ‘somewhere’ in Biase and dozens of their cattle carted away is a desperate move to cause crisis by some persons”.

She took a swipe at Mr Philip Obin, a media aide to the Vice President, Yomi Osibajo, for alleging that the council has no security presence and infrastructural development despite huge monthly allocation from the federal government to the council as a show of ignorance.

“Such allegations are just an attempt to tarnish the image of our hardworking governor, Senator Ben Ayade, and his contributions in the fight against insecurity in the state and the local government areas”.

Egwu further revealed that Governor Ayade has never arm-twisted her as claimed by Obin revealing that the governor has been of immense help in quenching the flames of violence within the council area.





“People of different ethnic background live here in peace and harmony because of the regular security orientation being delivered to the people by the council authorities with the directives of Governor Ayade and through regular security patrol to checkmate any form of violence”.

She said in a bid to also ensure that youths’ restiveness is curtailed, over 610 youths have been engaged in different sectors like health, security and agriculture, where they are paid a stipend of N30,000 monthly.

“We have also renovated the council Secretariat, the legislative block, the political block and the chairman’s quarters in order to ensure the smooth running of daily activities within just one year in office”

She stated that in addition to the grading of Akpet-Ugbem road, standard office furniture for all the departments, executive members, and councilors have been purchased

“By and large, we have achieved massive development within council area thanks to the understanding and support of Gov Ben Ayade, who constantly monitors and ensures that Biase derives the benefit of good governance”.