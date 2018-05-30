Cross River assemblyman Steven Ukpukpen has passed on.

Ukpukpen slumped and died during an early morning exercise around 7am on Wednesday.

The incident reportedly happened along Moore road in Calabar.

The lawmaker was said to have been rushed to a nearby Naval clinic, but medical officials on duty directed that he be transferred to another hospital, saying his condition was critical.

Ukpukpen was later confirmed dead by medical officials in a private hospital.

He was subsequently taken to the anatomy unit of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, where he was also confirmed dead.

Reacting to the development, John Gaul-Lebo, speaker of the state house of assembly, said that: “I am still in shock. I do not know what to say.

“We are in a meeting with the family members and we would later issue a statement on the sad development.”

Ukpukpen represents Obudu constituency in the Cross River house of assembly.