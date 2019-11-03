<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, has condemned critics of the ongoing efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari to attract more foreign investments into the country.

The governor, who made his position known while fielding questions from journalists in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, said the President should be commended for his untiring efforts to boost the nation’s economy through the massive influx of foreign capital.

He also spoke on the recent trips of President Buhari to Japan, Russia and Saudi Arabia, frowned at critics of the trips, saying the critics were being unfair to the President and Nigerians who would eventually be the direct beneficiaries of such economic diplomacy.

He, particularly, described the trip to Saudi Arabia, where he participated in the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, as a very successful outing for Nigeria.

He said: “It is an excellent outing for President Muhammadu Buhari and we are honoured to be part of his entourage to the conference which is tagged: Future Investment Initiative (FII) organized by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, which is their Sovereign Wealth Fund equivalent to Nigeria’s Sovereign Fund, only that whereas ours is under $3billion theirs is in excess of $400 billion.

“Mr President was invited by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Custodian of the two whole Mosques, and that shows the respect with which Mr President is treated around the world and the honours he brings to Nigeria.

“Mr President in addition to participating in the summit was also hosted by King Salman ibn Abdulaziz and he was visited by the Crown Prince, Muhammed ibn Salman, who showed unprecedented respect for Mr President because rather than Mr President visiting him he decided to visit Mr President and agreed to invest in Nigeria.

“So, this is a very, very successful outing for Nigeria and it is consistent with our call for Mr President to be more active in economic diplomacy.

“It is noteworthy that Mr President has visited Russia, Japan, all in a bid to secure investments for Nigeria.

“This is the kind of activism – Mr President is not travelling to enjoy himself or on holiday but to bring investments for Nigeria.

“He (Buhari) just took a day off to come to Makkah and perform the Umrah and we are quite honoured that we participated with him in the Umrah.

“He is very, very energetic, very healthy as he displayed during the movement between the Safa and Marwah.’’