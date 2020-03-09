<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





There was crisis in the Kano State House of Assembly on Monday over alleged attempt to dethrone the Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi.

The lawmakers were seen in a video engaging in a free-for-all.

During the fight, security men were seen struggling to rescue the mace.





As of the time of filing this report, security has been beefed up.

It was learnt that the fight broke out during a debate on the report of the Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

It was gathered that the deputy speaker sought the approval of the house to present the report but opposition members disagreed.