The Federal Government has approved the sum of N10 billion for the rebuilding of Benue and other states in the country that were destroyed as a result of insurgencies and Fulani invasions.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo disclosed this, on Tuesday, during a two-day visit to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Benue State.

He said that the money would be used to provide security, resettlement of IDPs and restoration of farms and farmlands as well as education of the displaced children.

Said he, “We want to ensure that all villages that have been destroyed and attached are secured. want to ensure that IDPs return to their homes but before then, places that were destroyed are rebuilt.

“Also, we must restore the farms and farmlands so that farmers can go back to work.

“Also, those who are not farmers it are into businesses would be assisted to go back and do their business. We must also see to the education of the children.

“To ensure that all these projects are funded, the President and the full security council has approved the sum of N10billion already to rebuild places that have been destroyed across the country.

“The money is not only for Benue but for all places that were destroyed across the country,” Osinbajo stressed.

While noting that President Muhammadu Buhari had asked him to take responsibility of rebuilding areas that had been destroyed, the Vice President said the project is expected to commence as soon as possible.

Osinbajo who visited the Abagena and RCM camps in Guma assured that the places that would be rebuilt would be much better than places that were destroyed even as he urged the people to keep faith with the government.

“No one is doing you a favour by providing you security, shelter and education. These are your rights. All your sufferings us only the beginning of good things to come in your lives. Tje Bile says weeping may endure for night but joy comes in the morning. The morning has come and joy has come for you.

He encouraged the people of the state to organize themselves to benefit from the micro credits for women and artisans as well as the Anchor-Borrowers program of the Federal Government.

In his part, Governor Samuel Ortom appreciated the federal government for the concern shown to the state since the beginning of the year when the Benue pogrom started just as he applauded President Buhari for sending additional troupes to the state to curtail the killings.

He maintained that the faves if theIDOs showed that they really wanted to return to their homes and expressed optimism that the Vice President had come with a message of hope.

Earlier in a remark, Executive Secretary of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Emmanuel Shior, disclosed that as at March this year, the total population of IDPs across eight camps in the state was over 175,000.

Shior revealed that despite the huge humanitarian crises that arose as a result of the invasion, the National Emergency Management Agency did not give the state the expected support.

Some of the IDPs who spoke including Sesugh Bem, Angela Guber, Joy Adam and Philip Usater reiterated their desire to return to their homes as soon as possible so as to continue with their business and education.