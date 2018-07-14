Some stakeholders in Nembe, Bayelsa State have pledged more support to the operations of Nigeria Police Force in the area, stating that all hands must be on deck in crime control and prevention processes.

The stakeholders gave the assurance on Saturday during the visit of the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Don Awunah, to Ogbia/Nembe Area Command on Saturday.

Newsmen report that the commissioner had on June 12 embarked on a familiarisation visit to security formations and Area Commands in the state and had visited Brass, Yenagoa and Sagbama areas.

Speaking during the visit, King Edmund Daukoru, Amayainabo and Mingi XII of Nembe, said security was everybody’s concern and reiterated the need to respect the laws, as development could not be achieved in an atmosphere of insecurity.

Daukoru said that the most prevalent crimes in the area include cultism, that led the cult members to piracy/robbery, murder, rape, among others.

The king emphasised the need for increased police manpower, especially on marine policing, in the community and state at large, due to its terrain.

NAN reports that only four out the eight local government areas in Bayelsa are located on land.

On his part, Mr Goodnews Amamintefa, Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) for Ogbia and Nembe, commended the activities of the police personnel in the area, describing the relationship between them as cordial.

Amamintefa urged the police authority to provide more marine speed boats and patrol vans to curb criminal activities in the axis.

In his remark, CP Awunah said the Bayelsa State Command was committed to security of lives and property in the coastal communities.

On marine policing, the commissioner said the importance cannot be over-emphasised and promised to make recommendations for the development of such division for personnel in the coastal communities.

“Marine policing is important, but it is very complex and capital intensive to develop; it needs the intervention of the federal and state government, but we are going to make sure that the division is increased,” the CP said.