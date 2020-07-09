



The Computer Professionals (Registration Council) of Nigeria (CPN) on Thursday inducted 550 new IT professionals and urged them to join forces with the council to mitigate quackery in the profession.

Prof. Charles Uwadia, President/Chairman-in-Council of CPN, made the call at the induction ceremony of new IT professionals, which was part of the council’s activities for its 2020 Virtual IT Professionals’ Assembly monitored in Abuja.

The theme of the meeting focused on “Adoption of 5G in Nigeria: Technological and Regulatory Challenges”.

Newsmen report that the 550 new inductees consisted of 410 Full members, 96 Associate members and 44 Corporate members.

Uwadia said that IT profession was a noble one and it was expected that members abide by its ethics.

“Quackery is a challenge in IT profession because the usage is easily accessible by practitioners.

“As professionals, you need to join forces to fight the scourge of quackery,” he said.

Uwadia said that members had diverse benefits to enjoy but were required to be registered and licensed to operate legally.

He reiterated that regulating the profession was paramount to ensure that the sector generated the expected income to the economy of the nation.

Uwadia also added that the council had developed a professional programme package that would enable members update their knowledge, skills and encouraged them to leverage the platform.

Dr Akin Fapohunda, Chief Executive Officer of Aflon Digital Institute, Nigeria, in his induction lecture, focused on ‘Business of Professionalism’.

He explained that a professional was one that delivered value for the consideration received in a defined society.





Fapohunda said that it was required of IT professionals to be committed to the development of the profession, saying that it was the obligation of members to transform the society.

“You need to be creative in solving problems, develop new skills in spite of age because there is no barrier to learning.

“You need to develop entrepreneurship skills because it is the pathway for making impact and that will lead to the need to address power challenge in your organisations,” he said.

He also said that COVID-19 had exposed the need to build the skills of teachers on e-learning, saying that IT professionals were saddled with the responsibility of championing online teachers’ ability on tutoring.

Prof. Adesina Sodiya, Chairman, Registration and Regulatory Committee of the CPN, said that IT profession was most challenging globally because it was change-driven and cut across all sectors of economy.

Sodiya noted that nations of the world committed huge resources into IT so as to impact lives of citizens, hence the need for members to acknowledge that and respect the ideology of the profession.

According to him, the growth of the profession will impact the whole nation and ensure that the transformation agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari is achieved.

He added that the inductees should be good ambassadors of the profession in their individual businesses and organisations because the council had in place mechanism to monitor and penalise violating members.

Mr Etemi Joshua, a new IT professional inductee, on behalf other members, congratulated the council, while pledging to play their role to the development of IT profession in the country.