The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has welcomed the Lagos State initiative of designating Small Claims Court within its judicial jurisdictions.

Mr Babatunde Irukera, CPC’s Director-General, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

“The council welcomes the designation of Small Claims Courts within the Lagos State jurisdiction and issuing of Practice Directions by the Chief Justice of Lagos State.

“The Directions limits the threshold of cases to N5 million and a maximum period of 60 days to resolve disputes.

“This initiative provides a better mechanism, and expanded access for disputes arising out of consumer grievances,” Irukera said.

The director-general commended the Lagos State judiciary for this practical initiative aimed at easing challenges in customer redress.

He said the effort reinforced a key statutory mandate of the Council to ensure speedy redress to consumer complaint.

He said: “the Council encourages consumers to exercise their rights to the fullest possible extent and invites other states to emulate this initiative.”