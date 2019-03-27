<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) and a nongovernmental organization, Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance (NTCA) has begun the enforcement of the ban on sale of cigarettes to children who are under 18 years in Rivers State.

The enforcement campaign is also targeted at the sale of flavoured cigarettes and other shisa to minors, as stipulated in the National Tobacco Act of 2015.

The enforcement team, made up of members of the CPC, NTCA and personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) visited motor parks located around the Waterlines area of Port Harcourt as well as lounges located with GRA Phase 2 and Phase 3, all in Port Harcourt.

Speaking to newsmen, the Acting South-South Zonal Coordinator of CPC, Johnson Uche Osi, said the essence of the exercise is to discourage the sale of cigarettes in single sticks to children under the age of 18.

Osi stated that an attempt to sell cigarettes, especially those with flavour to minor attract imprisonment or payment of fine to the Federal Government.

He said: “The essence of this exercise is to teach, to educate and sensitize the sellers that they should not sell tobacco especially those ones with flavour to minors or children below the age of 18 because it is against the law. If you sell and you are caught, ignorance of the law is not an excuse. You can be arrested, jailed or fined.”

Also speaking to newsmen, Programme Coordinator of NTCA, Olu’seun Eso, expressed happiness the CPC is now ready to implement the provisions of the National Tobacco Act of 2015.

Eso said: “We are happy that the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has woken up to its responsibilities. It gladdened my heart when I heard that the CPC has started the enforcement of some provisions of the Nigerian Tobacco Act 2015 in Abuja some months ago.

“Today, they are in Port Harcourt to also continue with that enforcement. I am so happy because the Federal Government has finally woken up to its responsibilities.

“We will recall that the National Tobacco Control Act was enacted in 2015 and it stipulates a whole lot of provisions that has to protect the public health of the Nigerian populace.

“In the National Tobacco Act, there provisions that prohibit the sale of cigarettes in single sticks so that kids on the streets, school children cannot pick N5 or N10 to go and buy sticks of cigarettes.”