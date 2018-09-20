The Jigawa State Consumer Protection Committee said it confiscated eight sacks of adulterated sesame seeds worth N240,000 in Gugunju International Grains Market in Taura Local Government Area of the state.

The CPC Chairman, Alhaji Faruk Abdallah, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the commodity was confiscated from a trader during an unscheduled visit to the market on September 15.

Abdallah explained that the suspect had already been charged to a Magistrate Court in Taura, where he was sentenced to eight months imprisonment with an option of N20,000.

The chairman added that the court ordered the confiscated commodity to be destroyed.

According to him, the committee will continue to ensure that traders do not shortage customers and people consume products that are genuine.