An actor, who is a known member of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, was denied entry into the Lagos branch of the church on Sunday morning.

Akah Nnani was one of the celebrity members of the church who criticised Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo after Busola Dakolo accused him of raping twice within a week.

Dakolo said she was a teenager at the time.

Fatoyinbo denied the allegations, saying the rape claims were “fallacious”.

Despite the denial, Nnani said in a post on his Instagram page that Fatoyinbo should resign as the global senior pastor of the church.

“Dear @biodunfatoyinbo The next thing to do sir, is to step down from the position of senior pastor,” Nnani said in the Instagram post.

“But I know you know this sir and the church is in fact already making arrangements for this because anything contrary to this would be unconscionable, corrupt and anarchical.”

His comments went viral and apparently made him an enemy of the church. But an unperturbed Nnani, brandishing a placard, joined protesters who marched on the church on Sunday morning to demand Fatoyinbo’s resignation.

He said the placard he carried did not go down well with the church workers who asked him to “step out”.